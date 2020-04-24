Raivo Tamm calls on citizens of Estonia to light candles to commemorate Armenian Genocide | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of Armenia’s Friendship Group in the Estonian Riigikogu (parliament) Raivo Tamm made a special statement on the 105th Anniversary of the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. ARMENPRESS reports Raivo Tamm noted in his statement that ‘April 24 is Armenian Day of Mourning throughout the world.

”April 24 is Armenian Day of Mourning throughout the world. Ambassador of Armenia to Estonia H.E. Mr. Tigran Mkrtchyan has announced that due to the special situation caused by the coronavirus, all events dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide in Tallinn will be canceled – both the memorial service of Archbishop Urmas Viilma and the Estonian National Male Choir concert at St. Nicholas Church. Hopefully, however, this concert will take place later this year.

As the chairman of the Estonian-Armenian parliamentary friendship group in the Riigikogu, I call for the lighting of candles in memory of the indescribable loss of the Armenians in our homes, where we have to be in connection with the emergency. In the hope, as the Armenians say, that no other nation should ever go through such a thing again. Estonia and Armenia have been linked by centuries of friendship since the time when the literary classic and enlightener Khachatur Abovyan studied at the University of Tartu. Together with the Armenians, we bow our heads in mourning and wish the Armenian people success and strength even in these difficult times”.

In 1915, the crime perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire against the Armenians was the first genocide of 20th century. The Armenians worldwide commemorate 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24. Nearly 3 dozens of countries have recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide.

