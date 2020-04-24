 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Istanbul-Armenian singer posts photo of her visit to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia

2020-04-24

Istanbul-Armenian singer Sibil Pektorosoglu posted a photo of her visit to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial and a comment on her Facebook page.
“Our pain will never go away. Our prayers to the victims. May God light your souls,” the Istanbul-Armenian singer wrote.

News

