Famous Turkish reporter Hasan Cemal commemorates Armenian Genocide on Twitter

Renowned Turkish reporter and publicist Hasan Cemal, the grandson of one of the masterminds of the Armenian Genocide Djemal Pasha, commemorated the Armenian Genocide on Twitter.

Cemal has repeatedly publicly acknowledged and apologized for the Armenian Genocide.

“I share my Armenian brothers’ grief of the April 24 genocide,” he tweeted.

The post has sparked angry reactions from some Turkish users of Twitter who lashed out at the journalist in their comments on the post.

Panorama.AM