Armenian Assembly Welcomes Former Vice President Biden’s Unequivocal Affirmation of The Armenian Genocide

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) welcomed former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden’s statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Biden’s statement read in part, “Today we remember the atrocities faced by the Armenian people in the Metz Yeghern — the Armenian Genocide…During my years in the Senate, I was proud to lead efforts to recognize the genocide against the Armenian people…I stand today with all Armenians and the Armenian-American community, which has contributed so much to our nation, in remembering and honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.”

Today’s statement represents a culmination of Biden’s decades-strong track record in support genocide affirmation, especially while serving in the United States Senate. It also builds on his letter to the Assembly in the Fall of 2019. On the occasion of the Armenian Assembly’s National Gala honoring Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Biden’s letter read: “The United States must reaffirm, once and for all, our record on the Armenian Genocide.” “We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination…If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words “never again” lose their meaning…Failing to remember or acknowledge the fact of a genocide only paves the way for future mass atrocities.”

The full April 24th statement is reproduced below:

April 24, 2020

Statement by Vice President Joe Biden on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Today we remember the atrocities faced by the Armenian people in the Metz Yeghern — the Armenian Genocide. From 1915 to 1923, almost 2 million Armenians were deported en mass, and 1.5 million men, women, and children were killed. Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christians were also targeted. We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination. And we will forever respect the perseverance of the Armenian people in the wake of such tragedy.

It is particularly important to speak these words and commemorate this history at a moment when we are reminded daily of the power of truth, and of our shared responsibility to stand against hate — because silence is complicity. If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words “never again” lose their meaning. The facts must be as clear and as powerful for future generations as for those whose memories are seared by tragedy. Failing to remember or acknowledge the fact of a genocide only paves the way for future mass atrocities.

During my years in the Senate, I was proud to lead efforts to recognize the genocide against the Armenian people. Last year, I was pleased to endorse bipartisan legislation in the House and Senate that officially recognized and established an ongoing U.S. commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. If elected, I pledge to support a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide and will make universal human rights a top priority for my administration.

I stand today with all Armenians and the Armenian-American community, which has contributed so much to our nation, in remembering and honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

