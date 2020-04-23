Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

Two Armenian graves were found during the construction of a park in Nazili town of Aydin Province in western Turkey.

The laborers discovered the tombstones while digging the ground. They informed the management of the Aydin Museum and the municipal authorities about the findings, Ermenihaber reported.

The director and deputy director of the Aydin Museum reportedly studied the tombstones bearing Armenian inscriptions on the spot. It is believed that they date back to the 17th century and are the graves of the Armenians who lived in Nazili.

The tombstones were later moved to a park in the town, the source said.

