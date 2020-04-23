The first President of Latvia issued a statement on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Guntis Ulmanis, the first President of Latvia (1993-1999) has issued a statement on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

As the Facebook page of the Armenian Embassy to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia reported, the message reads: “The 20th century wars brought immense suffering to many European nations, the Latvians and Armenians included. Thus it is with condemnation and commiseration that I regard the Armenian mass murder and the grievances perpetrated against the Armenian people in the territory of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the First World War, considering them one of the greatest tragedies of this global conflict.

I am confident that the world nations have drawn conclusions from the mistakes and sufferings of their ancestors to prevent turning with violence against any particular nation from happening ever again. ”

Panorama.AM