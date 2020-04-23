Pasadena Mayor issues proclamation remembering Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

At Monday’s City Council meeting Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek issued a proclamation remembering the Armenian Genocide.

“On April 24, 1915, the Turkish government perpetrated against Armenian people what is commonly referred to as the first genocide of the twentieth century, which continued until 1923 and resulted in the death of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children; and since memories fade with time, it is important to remind ourselves about human tragedies that have taken place,” Tornek wrote in his proclamation.

“As a community, it is appropriate for us to stand together and join our Armenian brothers and sisters in an effort to memorialize their fallen ancestors and to ensure that this horrible act is not repeated,” he added.

On behalf of the City Council Terry Tornek proclaimed April 24, 2020 as a Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu