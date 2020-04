Henrikh Mkhitaryan says thanks to”health heroes” – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared a video to say thanks to “health heroes.”

“You don’t want to stand out of the society, but you do with the fantastic work you carry on every day to save people’s lives,” Henrikh says.

“Thank you, health personnel for your courage, dedication and hard work. We are all with you,” he added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu