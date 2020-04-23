Armenian President, Prime Minister offer condolences on the demise of Aso Tavitian – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences on the demise of Aso Tavitian.

“I learned with great pain the news on the demise of the Founding President of the Tavitian Foundation, benefactor, my good friend Aso Tavitian,” the President said in a message.

“Aso Tavitian was a special bridge linking the Fatherland and Diaspora. He was not born in Armenia, never lived in Armenia but always lived by Armenia, visiting it many times and supporting the Fatherland in many ways,” the President added.

For Tavitian the benefactor, the vision of an advanced and developed Armenia was a priority which he was calling to life through different projects, particularly by funding educational programs., Armen Sarkissian said.

“Through the assistance of the Tavitian Foundation multiple young Armenians were educated and trained at the prestigious American universities, such as the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University,” he noted,

During our numerous meetings, including on various prestigious international platforms, Aso Tavitian always spoke of the necessity to help Armenia and our people in every possible way. He always viewed the Fatherland and Diaspora as one soul and one body,” President Sarkissian said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “Aso Tavitian’s demise is a great loss to all of us. He was one of the most prominent figures of the modern Armenian Diaspora and the Armenian community of the United States, who was known not only as a talented scientist and businessman, but also as a generous philanthropist.”

“His years-long support, especially to Armenia, deserves great praise and gratitude. Some three hundred civil servants, civil society representatives were educated and trained at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts during Armenia’s independence,” the Prime Minister added.

“Aso Tavitian lived a meaningful life. His life story and high values are exemplary for our society, especially for the younger generation,” PM Pashinyan added.

