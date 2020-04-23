Armenian Genocide commemorations in Glendale to be held virtually – Public Radio of Armenia

Every year the City of Glendale holds a special service at the Alex Theater to mark the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, but this year the service will be broadcasted for people to watch in the comfort of their homes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the virus, the City of Glendale will present an alternative to its Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative event that was scheduled to take place on April 24, 2020 at the beautiful Alex Theatre.

In lieu of the live in-person commemoration, the City of Glendale has coordinated a virtual experience to be released on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

The City’s GTV6 team has been working hard to produce a video montage of previous years’ events, which will include video messages of solidarity from Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian, Councilmembers Najarian, Devine, Kassakhian, and Brotman, as well as Congressman Adam Schiff, Senator Anthony Portantino, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The video will be broadcast on GTV6, channel 6 (Spectrum) and channel 99 (AT&T), as well as streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In addition, the City of Glendale will broadcast the feature documentary “What Will Become of Us” produced by Stephanie Ayanian. The documentary will be broadcast on GTV6, channel 6 (Spectrum) and channel 99 (AT&T) on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7:00 PM.

