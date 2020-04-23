11-hour-long concert to be performed at Tsitsernakaberd complex in memory of the Armenian Genocide victims

No effort have been spared to secure the symbolic presence of all Armenians at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex on April 24 – the date when the nation commemorates the105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Ara Khzmalyan told a press conference on Thursday.

Commenting on the decision to close Memorial Complex for all visitors on 24 April amid the pandemic, Khzmalyan noted that tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims in the current context will be expressed through ensuring the safety of every citizens. “Our slogan is: Respect the memory, respecting the life,” the deputy minister said.

He next informed that on April 23 at 21.00, the commemorative events will start throughout Armenia. The country’s churches will ring their bells, and the lights of Yerevan and other cities will be switched off. He urged all citizens to join the symbolic action through switching off the lights in their homes.

It is expected that only limited number of officials will be able to visit the Memorial complex on April 24, among them the Prime Minister, Speaker of the Parliament, the President of Armenia, the Artsakh President and the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

This year, a concert programme is planned as part of commemorative events. From 22.00 till 06.00, different groups and ensembles will perform at Tsitsernakaberd in memory of the Genocide victims. The concert will be aired live through TV, the deputy minister said.

As Khzmalyan detailed, the concert will last for 11 hours and will feature 68 performances by around 160 participants. The groups comprising of maximum five musicians, will arrive at the Genocide Monument on scheduled times for their performances.

Panorama.AM