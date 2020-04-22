Stir in Turkey over Mount Ararat Continues: The Website of Chinese Ministry of Justice Was Hacked

Aid packages sent from China to Armenia boring a reference to Ararat Mountain on April 8 caused a stir in Turkey. ”May our Friendship be higher than Mount Ararat and longer than Yangtze River,” read a note on some of the parcels.

Turks mainly complained that Mount Ararat was presented in the territory of Armenian. Turkish authorities have even asked China for clarification about aid packages sent to Armenia.

However, the dissatisfaction was not limited to announcements and posts on social networks.

According to Ermenihaber, Turkish hacking group ”Aslan Neferler Tim” has announced on Twitter that a number of Chinese institutions’ websites have been targeted by them.

According to the post, they hacked the official website of the Ministry of Justice of China (en.moj.gov.cn), disrupting its activities.

”We visited the Chinese Ministry of Justice again. We thwarted it. You have deceived the world about Coronavirus and oppressed Uighur Turks. That’s why we have visited you”, the post reads.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency