Armenian Government to lay 105 thousand flowers at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24 – Public Radio of Armenia

The Govenmnet will lay 105 thousand flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on behalf of all of us on April 24, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan informs.

The memorial will be closed to public until April 25, 23:00 due to security considerations amid the coronavirus lockdaown.

Only the President, the Prime Minister, the Parliament Speaker and the Catholicos will visit the memorial at 10 am.

The tribute will be accompanied by live performance by renowned pianist Hayk Melikyan.

Starting at 08:00, citizens can send a message to the short number 1915 from Armenia, and 0037433191500 from abroad. The names of the citizens who sent the message will be reflected on the columns of the memorial, thus signaling their symbolic participation and tribute to the memory of the Holy Martyrs.

A solemn tribute ceremony will start at 10 pm and will feature performances by state ensembles and individual performers. The program will include various genres – classical and folk songs – which will be broadcast live until dawn.

On April 23, at 9:00 pm, the church bells will ring for 3 minutes and the lights of the squares and streets of Yerevan and the regions will go out.

Citizens are urged to turn off the lights in the apartments and turn on the telephone light near the windows, thus joining the action entitled “Minute of the Bright Commemoration.”

