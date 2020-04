639,592 Families Have Benefited from Government’s Anti-Crisis Measures

As of now, 10,531 legal entities and approximately 639,592 families have benefited from the anti-crisis measures approved by the government, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, News.am reports.

According to him, AMD 29,900,000,000 has been distributed within the scope of the anti-crisis measures.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency