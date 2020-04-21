Help Joe Markarian Celebrate His 100th Birthday

WATERTOWN – Joe Markarian turns 100 on Friday April 24. His family reported that unfortunately his beloved wife Florence (Almasian) Markarian passed away of the COVID-19 virus and is being buried on April 21. To cheer up Joe, the family is planning a celebration outside his apartment at 164 Galen Street at 1:00 p.m. on April 24 and invites his friends and well-wishers to show their appreciation. One way would be to drive by in a car and honk or wave signs or balloons.

Markarian served four years as a medic in the army and served in the South Pacific.

His daughter Judy Taylor explained that a big party was initially planned for him but now is unfeasible. For more questions, email Judy at jlt99@comcast.net.

