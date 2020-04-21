Armenian health minister warns of increase in coronavirus cases

Armenian Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan says the analysis of the numbers of the past week shows that the cases of COVID-19 are growing steadily in Armenia at a rate of 3-4% a day.

“We have approximately the same number of people receiving treatment, varying between 700 to 800,” he said on Facebook.

According to the minister, the numbers mean that everyone should make additional efforts to slow down the growth rate. “We have no right to relax or lose vigilance,” he wrote.

The recent coronavirus cases among health workers of medical facilities in Yerevan and the Armenian region are especially alarming, Torosyan said.

“The use of personal protective equipment by healthcare workers is much more important than by other citizens. First, they need to protect themselves so that they don’t become a source of infection for their patients and, second, so that they can continue their mission of providing medical care to many citizens,” the health minister said.

Panorama.AM