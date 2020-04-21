Ambassador Rouben Shougarian passes away after heart stroke

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Ambassador Ruben Shougarian has passed away after a heart stroke, his family informs.

“It is with great sorrow that we announce that our loving father and husband, Ambassador Rouben Shougarian, PhD, passed away peacefully this morning in Boston, Massachusetts after suffering a stroke last week,” the Ambassador’s son Narek Shougarian said in a Facebook post.

Rouben Shougarian i survived by his loving wife Lilit Karapetian-Shougarian and sons Narek Shougarian, Tigran Shougarian and Haik Shougarian.

