Union of Armenians of Ukraine planning to commemorate 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

The Armenians of Ukraine have shared information about how they will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, reports AnalitikaUA.net, citing Executive Director of the Union of Armenians of uKraine Hovakim Harutyunyan.

According to him, they will be commemorating the Armenian Genocide online and through the mass media, and banners, billboards, city lights and other informative materials devoted to the Armenian Genocide will be placed on several streets.

The traditional ceremony of laying flowers near monuments will be conducted in observance of all the rules of the lockdown.

As reported earlier, the Union of Armenians of Berdyansk has placed an Armenian cross-stone (khachkar).

Since 2015, the Union of Armenians of Ukraine has unveiled over 20 cross-stones in various regions of the country.

https://news.am/eng/news/573686.html