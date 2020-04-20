The Author of the State Emblem of Soviet Azerbaijan Is an Armenian

According to Aliyev’s order, Azerbaijani historians try to create a new history of their country to equalize the role of Armenians in the formation and development of Azerbaijan into zero. In the books on the history of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Armenian cultural monuments regularly disappear somewhere, and the “scientific works” of Azerbaijani “scientists” are constantly being accompanied by falsifications. Nevertheless, the well-known fact is that Armenians had a leading role in the social, cultural and business life of Azerbaijan.

Lots of things in Azerbaijan were first introduced by Armenians.

For example, the first printing house in Baku was opened by Armenians, where books were printed not only in Armenian but also in Russian and European languages; at the beginning of the 20th century, the first opera house in Baku – now the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, was built by the Mailov brothers; the first world champion from Azerbaijan became wrestler Artem Teryan. But in addition to these well-known facts, there are also some little-known facts.

One of them looks very symbolic – the author of the state emblem of the Azerbaijani SSR was the Armenian graphic artist Ruben Shkhiyan, who was a member of the Azerbaijani Society of Revolutionary Art Workers. The emblem of Soviet Azerbaijan is an image of a sickle and a hammer, an oil tower against the backdrop of the rising sun, framed with a wreath of cotton, with an inscription in Azerbaijani and Russian languages: “The Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic”, “Workers of all countries, get united!” In the upper part of the emblem is a five-pointed star.

Another well-known work of Ruben Shkhiyan in co-authorship with Vladimir Ingal is the three-meter high relief portrait of Vladimir Lenin in Kislovodsk. The opening of it was attended by N.K. Krupskaya, M.I. Ulyanova, N.A. Semashko.

At the same time, despite such well-known facts on the works of Shkhiyan, very little information about him was preserved. Either Shkhiyan himself was too modest during his lifetime, or modern historians of Azerbaijan made some efforts…

