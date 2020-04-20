Mkhitaryan says he feels more trusted in Roma

Armenian national football team captain and AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared his experience of playing for the Italian side AS Roma in the past year with “Great Football” (Великий футбол) magazine. The Armenian has noted he enjoys working with Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese coach of the club.

“I enjoy the work with him as he understands the football well. I like also the attacking style of the football advocated by the Portuguese,” Mkhitaryan has said.

Asked what is the major difference of playing in Italy to compare with other countries where he played, the Armenian has said.

“People are mostly concentrated on the match tactics in Italy. The football here is about physical power. I enjoy playing here. I feel more trusted in Roma than in Manchester United or Arsenal. We achieved three trophies with United, which was a great success. With Arsenal we didn’t win anything. Me and Unai Emery (former head coach of Arsenal) had different understanding of the game. This happens sometimes. I continued and found a happiness in a different place,” the source quotes Mkhitaryan as saying.

Asked whether the player wants to return to Arsenal in the summer amid the reports suggesting Roma is keen on securing the player’s transfer, Mkhitaryan noted: “It depends on the situation with the pandemic. The time will tell. At present, I feel good in Rome.”

Panorama.AM