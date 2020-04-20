Humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo visits orphanage children and single elderly people

To mitigate the social situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the humanitarian mission of Armenia in Aleppo, in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Aleppo, the Syrian Relief Cross and the administration of the Armenian Nursing Home and with support from the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise SNCO, visited children of an orphanage and single elderly people in Aleppo to transfer donated food and other necessary accessories.

Single elderly people and children of the local orphanage in Aleppo are in the focus of the humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria, and they are always provided with food and medical aid.

The administration of the humanitarian mission will continue to do its best to help the elderly and children to solve problems with the provision of food and other problems with living conditions. The employees and children of the orphanage and the head of the Armenian Nursing Home expressed their gratitude to the contributors and the representatives of the humanitarian mission of Armenia for the ongoing support.

https://news.am/eng/news/573664.html