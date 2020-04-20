Governor General of Canada addresses letter to Armenian President over COVID-19 pandemic | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Governor General of Canada Julie Payette addressed a letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the Canadian people Mrs. Julie Payette asked President Sarkissian to convey her words of support to the people of Armenia for resisting numerous challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said Canada as well makes efforts to prevent this global pandemic and find its treatment. “This is a difficult and unprecedented situation, but I am sure that science will find the solution, and we will jointly overcome this invisible enemy.

We cannot choose when the difficulties arrive, but we can choose on how to respond during their crisis”, the letter said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

