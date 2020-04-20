French Embassy in Armenia working on making culture accessible from home

Press attaché of the French Embassy in Armenia Lena Gyulkhasyan has reported the following:

“The French Embassy in Armenia is pleased to inform that, in this period of isolation, the Embassy is working on making culture accessible from home and is heralding the launch of its #BarevlaFrance Culture Days Program, which will be held completely online.

Every week, we will present films, concerts and plays, as well as information about literature, history, cultural heritage and architecture offered for free by French cultural institutions.

We will also organize exclusive interviews with French-Armenian cultural figures.

The program will be posted on our La Culture Française en Arménie page every Monday.

Click here for the message of the Ambassador heralding the launch of the program.”

https://news.am/eng/news/573727.html