9-year-old Hayk needs funding for the19th and the final surgery to start walking

9-year-old Hayk is set to undergo another surgery that would give him a real chance to walk. The boy is in positive mood and calm. Doctors say, the surgery which is the19th will be the last and would help him walk in three months. The surgery is scheduled for July 1 in Germany and it is expected that the metal implants will be removed from the boy’s legs. Paytsar Nersisyan, Hayk’s mother is a bit anxious and in searches of funding ahead of the life-changing event for her son.

Despite the fact that the surgery cost is too expensive and out of the reach of the family, Paytsar has never lacked the support of relatives and kind people who have always shared the burden of previous surgery costs. Today, Paytsar and Hayk need the final support of kind donors.

“The surgery is scheduled for July 1 and the cost is 15,000 Euros. As of April 20, we have collected the half of the amount,” the mother told Panorama.am.

She realizes that the world is living though hard and difficult time, yet the family has been waiting for the final surgery since Hayk’s birth and have dreamed of the final result. The victory is so close for them to achieve.

“Yes, we could pass all the way to this day through the kind support of people who have surrounded us. as well as thanks to the kind and strong nature of Hayk. I am so happy that Hayk does not yield to panic and overcomes all post-surgery pains and difficulties,” Paytsar says.

Like other school students, Hayk studies remotely in these days. He is in the third grade of school N. 154.

“My son is a Straight-A-student,” says Paytsar. The road to school for Hayk has been accommodated for Hayk by one of the sponsors who had ordered special stairs at the entrance to the building. Hayk dreams of the day he is again able to go to school.

Hayk’s mother is immensely thankful to all sponsors, doctors from Armenia and abroad, who have cared about the family in Armenia, Moscow and Germany.

All who have a desire to help the family may call the family on +(374) 93586621

Readers can donate whatever they can at the following special accounts opened at VTB.

AMD 16046032978404

USD 16046032978405

EURO 16046032978406

RUB 16046032978407

The ArCa card number is 6769 3071 0003 1522.

Panorama.AM