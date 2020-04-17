 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

PM Nikol Pashinyan addresses the nation – Public Radio of Armenia

2020-04-17

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan address the nation. The Prime Minister speaks about the government’s efforts to overcome the coronavirus epidemic and the socio-economic consequences it has brought.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=249534899567190

