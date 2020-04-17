Lebanon’s S.D.H.P Chapters Support Lebanese Armenians • MassisPost

BEIRUT — For several months Lebanon has been in an economic crisis resulting in a large percentage of the population already suffering from unemployment. Now with the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy has been completely destroyed.

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party, which has, on several occasions, taken care of the financial and moral needs of the Armenian people since its inception, has once again proved that it stands behind the Lebanese-Armenians and is ready to do its best to serve the Armenian community.

All chapters of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party of Lebanon, have collectively organized to provide assistance to the Armenian-populated regions of Lebanon, and through a volunteer force, provided over 800 boxes of donated essential supplies.

“We hope to continue our work to alleviate the burden of the Armenian people during these harsh days,” said former MP and current SDHP Lebanon Executive Committee Chair, Sebouh Kalpakian.

