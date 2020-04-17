Glenview Grandmother Making Masks for Illinois Hospital in Pandemic

Hazel Barsamian

‘I don’t have time to be bored. I don’t have time to worry. What I do have is time to make masks.’

These are the words of 88 year-old Hermineh Kholamian, an admired and respected member of the Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church community of Glenview, Illinois. Hermineh lives in a senior care center in Barrington, Illinois. Her granddaughter Jessica Kholamian is a nurse in the cardiac care unit of Advocate Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington. Every day, Jessica and all the other nurses, doctors and care workers at Good Shepard put aside their own personal safety and courageously report to work to care for the many victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, there has been a shortage of masks at the hospital.

When Hermineh learned of this problem, she immediately put her sewing skills into action. “I will make masks. Just bring me the material,” she said to her granddaughter. “I won’t stop making masks until everyone in the hospital who needs a mask, has one, and that includes all the patients! And when that’s done, I will sew a mask for every homeless person in Barrington!”

Hermineh has made over 100 masks, and she is determined to make hundreds more. She tells me that she gets her strength and resolve from her belief in God and prayer. She gets her inspiration from her decades long membership in the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) whose members have tirelessly worked to serve the Armenian community whenever and wherever there has been a need.

Thank you, and God bless you Hermineh Kholamian. You are among the many unsung heroes who make America great!

Armenian Weekly