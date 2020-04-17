Georgian-Armenian doctor and wife spending honeymoon at hotel with isolated COVID-19 patients

Georgian-Armenian doctor of the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center of Yerevan Georgi Kantaryan and his wife, nurse Tatev Kantaryan are volunteering at Nairi Hotel where there are asymptomatic patients with COVID-19.

The couple recently got married and are actually spending their honeymoon in a hotel where nearly 130 patients are isolated. Georgi and Tatev shared their story and talked about the situation at the hotel during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am. Watch the video for the full interview.

Gayane Aleksanyan

