Divine Liturgy in commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide to be held behind the closed doors

Special Divine Liturgies will be celebrated in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and all churches of the Armenian Apostolic Church on April 24, the annual commemoration day of the Armenian Genocide.

The Liturgies will be held behind the closed doors, the Information Department at the Mother See said in a statement. Following the Liturgy a special Repose of Souls service will offered in memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide.

On the same day, at 12.00, the bells of all Churches will ring in memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Genocide, said the source.

Panorama.AM