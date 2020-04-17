Diaspora Commissioner: No program at the moment for Syrian-Armenians who have moved to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Eighty-five percent of Syrian-Armenians who have moved to Armenia rent a home, which is a big burden on their income, as they have lost their jobs these days. Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, stated this Friday during a meeting with journalists.

“People who were engaged in craftsmanship no longer work today, but they have to pay the rent, they are facing a serious problem,” Sinanyan said. “At the moment, there is no program for them, but we are trying to find some way, to offer a program to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, which on the one hand will not be discriminatory—that is, will not apply only to Syrian-Armenians—on the other hand will be able to meet this unique requirement.”

