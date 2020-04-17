The Board of the Pasadena Unified School District has approved the initiative to establish an Armenian high school where students will take subjects in Armenian and English.
The Melkonian High School will open its doors in the 2020-21 Academic Year.
The students will have the opportunity to learn Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian, as well as study Armenian history, literature and culture.
Armenian high school to open in Pasadena
