Armenian education minister conducts online session with university rectors

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan today conducted an online session with the board of rectors of Armenian universities and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“During the session, the rectors and I discussed issues related to the online teaching process, organizing the final certification and exams period online, the financial situation of universities, tuition fees and other issues.

The rectors stated that the problems with organizing online teaching are mainly solved, and preparations for organizing the certification process online are over. In my turn, I expressed willingness to help solve the current issues facing Armenian universities.”

