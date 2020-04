Armenia to enforce ban on plastic bags starting in 2022

The National Assembly adopted in the second and final reading on Friday a legal measure proposing a ban on single-use plastic bags.

The effective date of the bill, elaborated as an amendment to the law “On Trade and Services”, is January 1, 2022.

It will not apply to plastic wraps used for packaging or weighing food or plastic materials obtained from secondary raw. The measure passed the parliament’s vote with 105 votes “in favor” and one “abstention”.

Tert