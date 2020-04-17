Armenia coronavirus cases reach 1201 | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. 42 cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours in Armenia, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 1201, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

A 58-year-old patient with underlying health conditions died from coronavirus complications in Yerevan, raising the number of fatalities to 19.

44 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 402.

The number of active cases is 780.

Reporting and writing by Lilit Demuryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

Armen Press