Teaser released of big concert with participation of 40 Armenian artists via VR technologies

An unprecedented pan-Armenian online interactive charity concert program will take place through VR technologies in two weeks. Forty well-known and popular Armenian artists will take part in the concert organized by “TOVMASYAN” charity foundation, which is the first in the world.

It will be broadcast live from Yerevan and Los Angeles: 8:20pm Yerevan time, and 9.20 am LA time.

The organizers have released the teasers of the concert project in three languages.

All proceeds from the concert will go to #covid19 programs in Armenia to purchase the necessary breathing apparatus and appropriate medications.

https://news.am/eng/news/572920.html