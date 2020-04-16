LA County Public Health Dept. COVID-19 Armenian Update- 4/16/2020 • MassisPost

LOS ANGELES – With 55 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 10,854 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Yeran Ayvazian, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

To find out if you’re eligible for a test and to schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site in Los Angeles County, please visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale as one of the highest affected with 288 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (117 cases), East Hollywood (54 cases), Hollywood (125 cases), Little Armenia (51 cases), Montebello (66 cases), North Hollywood (148 cases), Northridge (58 cases), Pasadena (184 cases), Sunland (36 cases), and Tujunga (21 cases).

Additionally, it is being reported that the following skilled nursing and assisted living facilities with high numbers of Armenian residents have been affected: Alexandria Care Center, Montrose Healthcare Center, Glendale Post Acute Center, Ararat Convalescent Hospital, Ararat Assisted Living, Brier Oak on Sunset and Burbank Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center among others.

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit:

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

