Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with Greek counterpart | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with Greek counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on April 15 had a telephone conversation with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The two FMs discussed the actions of both sides on preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus and overcoming its socio-economic consequences.

On behalf of the Armenian government minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his support to the brotherly Greek people in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighting the role of international cooperation and mutual support in addressing the global challenges the Armenian and Greek FMs emphasized the importance of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral platform.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

