Armenian FM discusses COVID19 pandemic with Cypriot counterpart | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Armenian FM discusses COVID19 pandemic with Cypriot counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. On April 15, at the initiative of the Armenian side, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with Nikos Christodoulides, the Foreign Minister of Cyprus, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The counterparts exchanged views on the steps undertaken within the framework of fight against the COVID19 pandemic. On behalf of the Armenian government, minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his solidarity and support to the brotherly people of Cyprus in the fight against the pandemic.

Particularly emphasizing the role of international cooperation and strengthening mutual assistance in addressing global challenges, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Cyprus underscored the importance of the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral platform.

