Armenian FM addresses letter to UN Secretary-General | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Armenian FM addresses letter to UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan addressed a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to the appeal for global ceasefire.

Highlighting the necessity to fight the pandemic through joint actions, the Armenian FM said in the letter: “The international support is equally important for the people who became vulnerable as a result of conflicts. In this regard, the support and availability of the UN professional structures, and first of all, the World Health Organization, is specifically important for people living in regions and affected by conflict. Armenia is ready to provide all the necessary conditions for the uninterrupted operation of the UN respective bodies regardless of the status of the territory.

This pandemic is a great challenge for the humanity, meanwhile the joint efforts for overcoming it can give a new impetus to the multilateral cooperation, the joint efforts to create an inclusive world free of wars and hatred. Taking actions to strengthen trust towards the prevention, mitigation and management of the disaster at this difficult time should be viewed as an opportunity for all peoples, including the conflict sides”.



