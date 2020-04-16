Armenia is not concerned about people’s lives living in

***HyeTert is of the opinion that this source and/or content contains/propagates false and/or misleading information and/or genocide denial, racism, discrimination or hate crime. Before sharing the content, please take these warnings into consideration and check the content and/or source from reliable sources.***

‘Today coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest problems of the world.The Republic of Azerbaijan is taking necessary and preventive steps to ensure the health and safety of citizens and protect them from the socio-economic implications of the pandemic. 22 hospitals across the country have been allocated for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection. 3 new hospitals were opened in the regions of Azerbaijan, Goranboy, Gazakh and Shamkir in March. The new Yeni klinika medical institution with 575 beds commissioned in Baku also is intended for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. To diagnose and examine infected patients, over 70,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far. The financial volume of state support programs to solve economic, macro-economic and employment problems of more than 600,000 people is AZN 2.5 billion. These mentioned facts are only a part of the state support in Azerbaijan. Armenia does not allow the Armenian community of Nagorno Karabakh, who are in captivity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to benefit from the social, economic, medical and other programs implemented by Azerbaijan. Although the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan reported the spread of coronavirus in our occupied territories and issued warnings weeks ago, on March 31, 2020, an illegal “election show’ was held by the separatist regime of Armenia. On April 14, 2020, the second round of the so-called election was organized endangering people’s lives, even though Armenia acknowledged the spread of the infection. It shows that Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh are a tool for political games of Armenia. People’s lives living in Nagorno-Karabakh do not concern Armenia. More about: https://en.azvision.az/news/123187/armenia-is-not-concerned-about-peoples-lives-living-in-nagorno-karabakh-tural-ganjaliyev%C2%A0-.html