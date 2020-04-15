PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on their New Year – Malake Taus, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on your New Year – the Malake Taus. I wish this year to be distinguished for the brotherly Yazidi people with welfare and peace.

The sincere friendship between the Armenian and Yazidi peoples, by overcoming the trial of the time, has developed and strengthened leaving a rich heritage to us based on mutual respect and solidarity.

I am sure that together with the friendly Yazidi people we will manage to ensure Armenia’s progress and prosperity.

Let the spring warmth and freshness always accompany you, giving you health, strength and energy”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

