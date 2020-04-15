National Film Academy: Armenian Cinema Day to be officially celebrated for first time this year

The Armenian National Film Academy issued a congratulatory message on Armenian Cinema Day to be officially celebrated in the country for the first time on April 16.

“We congratulate the film industry workers, Armenian culture-loving public, particularly all the people who appreciate the art of cinema.

“At the initiative of the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia, Armenian National Film Academy, representatives of professional guilds, as well as other film industry workers and organizations, this wonderful idea came to life, culminating their efforts and purposeful struggle,” the message read.

“This year, Armenian Cinema Day will be officially celebrated for the first time in our country. On April 16, the greatest samples of our film heritage will be broadcast on Armenian TV: films made in different periods, which reflect our identity, character and lifestyle. On that day, TV viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy a real show of their favorite movies, to watch separate programs about the art of filmmaking which has its own place in Armenian culture, as well as an informative video dedicated to Armenian Cinema Day,” it said.

The academy stressed Armenia is home to many talented filmmakers, cinematographers, actors and other professionals, whose works take part in many leading international film festivals and win awards.

“Amid the coronavirus epidemic around the world these days many calls for staying home are made, which won’t in any way prevent people from being close to culture. The highly relevant stay-home call is fully in line with the message of April 16.

“We once again congratulate on Armenian Cinema Day, and say, ‘Stay home and watch Armenian films’,” the message concluded.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/04/15/Armenian-Cinema-Day/2274122