For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA

“TOVMASYAN” Charity Foundation for the first time in the world has organized an unprecedented pan-armenian interactive online charity program with the participation of more than 40 well-known Armenian stars through VR technologies, which will be streaming live in Yerevan from “Dvin Music Hall” concert hall to Los Angeles for all our compatriots living in Armenia and abroad on 02.05.2020, 20:20 Yerevan and 9:20am Los-Angeles.

All proceeds from the concert will be used for #Covid19 anti-coronavirus programs in Armenia to support the healthcare system by providing the necessary equipment and appropriate medications.

