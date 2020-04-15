Arayik Harutyunyan scores landslide victory in Artsakh presidential runoff

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Former prime minister and former state minister Arayik Harutyunyan has scored a landslide victory in the second round of the Artsakh presidential election, according to preliminary results.

Artsakh’s electoral board announced that Harutyunyan, the head of the Free Fatherland Party, garnered 88%, or 39860 votes.

The turnover was 45% (47165 voters).

Harutyunyan’s rival, the incumbent foreign minister Masis Mayilyan, garnered only 12% of votes.

Reporting, writing by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

