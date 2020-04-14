Armenian prime minister calls for EAEU leaders’ ‘coordinated fight’ against COVID-19

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday urged the leaders of the EAEU member states to coordinate their efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for consolidation and intensive work to overcome the existing challenges.

Addressing the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council’s session aired in a video conference format, the premier also elaborated on the latest disease statistics in Armenia and the government programs aiming to mitigate the population’s socio-economic concerns.

“The challenges we are facing today not only threaten our health sectors – and the health of our citizens at large – but also create unprecedented problems for our countries’ economies. Many experts now predict a global economic recession that will be comparable in size only with the Great Depression impact. What makes the matters worse though is we do not know as yet how long this pandemic will last and what course of development it will have in the future,” he said.

The meeting was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kyrgyz President Soronbay Jeenbekov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

Stressing the utmost importance of concerted government efforts to battle the pandemic, the Armenian leader also cited many world countries’ practice of adhering to protectionist policies and restricting foreign trade (as a successful attempt to curb the disease and neutralize the impact of an inevitable crisis).

“An estimated 70 countries have already imposed bans and restrictions on the export of medical supplies and drugs. It is highly likely that the trend will expand in the future to cover a wide specter of goods. That perspective cannot leave us untroubled ineed. Its consequences may be the heaviest for a country with restricted economic opportunities and resources.

“We back another strategy and tactics – built upon the philosophy of partnership and cooperation. A primary matter for us in that respect is cooperation within the Union,” he said, appreciating the member states’ understanding approach and support to Armenia’s vision.

“Armenia is ready to that effect to invest all the necessary efforts. We fully support the Joint Statement by the Council member states, which reflects our general position on the situation. It is my pleasure to state that the Statement is in line with the imperative conveyed in the message by the UN Secretary-General. The maintenance of peace, the end to armed conflicts and the international community’s unity are a necessary precondition to a successful fight against the pandemic and an economic crisis,” Pashinyan said, emphasizing also the importance of free trade as a fundamental principle of integration.

The premier also emphasized the paramount importance of the recently launched “green corridors”, admitting that simplified customs procedures are of a principal value for maintaining foreign economic ties. He also attached a major importance to the single digital agenda, not forgetting the role of the Eurasian Bank in terms of providing credit assets.

Agreeing that the pandemic-related situation is a unique test for the entire Union, the premier said he believes that the willingness to cooperate and provide mutual assistance promises a great potential in the foreseeable future. “I am confident we will strive to solidify it in the future too – notwithstanding all the difficulties and unfavorable circumstances,” he said.

According to an official statement by the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the state leaders also discussed measures towards containing the virus across the common space, as well as the economic developments and the joint steps towards resolving the challenges.

Tert