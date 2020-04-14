Archaeologists reveal anti-Roman sentiment in Jesus’ hometown of Nazareth

ByTeresa Timmer

When Jesus is quoted in Mark’s Gospel [Chapter 7], “nothing can be defiled when entering a person, but what comes out is defiled,” he said, It seems to express a generous point of view. And it seems to be in contrast to new archeological discoveries in Nazareth. It suggests that the people there practiced a strict interpretation of purity.

In fact, Nazareth in the first century highlighted a strong rejection of Roman culture. Thus, for decades after the resurrection, the town revolted against the empire.

Kendark, head of the Nazareth archeological project, has found a strong contrast to the nearby city of Sephoris, which had embraced Roman culture.

“Cultural separation may have effectively created an invisible barrier between Nazareth and Sephoris,” Dark wrote in his recently published book, Nazareth and the Outback in Roman and Byzantine. .

Dirk wrote that the Nazareth may have resisted the Roman army during the rebellion of about 70 C.E. and may have dug evacuation caves to protect themselves from Roman soldiers. Sephoris, on the other hand, had coins coined as “city of peace” inhabitants did not revolt during the rebellion. According to a Live Science article, people in or near Sepforis said, “People in or near Namares are particular about the local style, especially made of limestone, a material that is considered pure in the Jewish religion. While fond of the pottery used, he was willing to use imported Roman pottery styles.

The article continues:

Another contrast is that farmers near Sephoris used excrement as manure, despite being forbidden under some interpretations of ancient Jewish religious law. Meanwhile, farmers near Nazareth avoided this practice.

Those buried in Nazareth seem to have liked what archaeologists call the “Kokim” tomb. These tombs are cut into rock and the entrance is closed with rolling stones. will. The design of this tomb is found elsewhere in Israel, and those who were buried in the tomb “may have wanted to strongly express the identity of the Jews,” Dirk wrote in his book.

Jesus’ message is “all-inclusive”, implying the fact that salvation would have been for the Romans as well as the Jews. Dark must have been controversial to Nazarenes. They may have tried to create a cultural barrier between them and the Romans, “Dark told Live Science.

“Comparing Jesus’ teachings on religious chastity with what archaeological evidence suggests was the local cultural attitude of the people of Nazareth, the local people of Nazareth also found themselves in the pure. Suggests that they would have found those teachings in contrast to the perception of, and is impure, “said Dark.

The promotional material in this book states, “A new social and economic interpretation of Nazareth and its outback in the Roman and Byzantine eras, and the conversion of the Roman Jewish village into a major Byzantine Christian pilgrimage site. It has changed. “

https://bulletinmail.com/sports/archaeologists-reveal-anti-roman-sentiment-in-jesus-hometown-of-nazareth/