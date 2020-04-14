9-year-old Yerevan boy makes and sells 3D mobile phone stands

Davit, a 9-year-old citizen of Yerevan, has started a mobile phone stand business. He makes the stands on his own with a 3D printer that he received as a gift for his birthday.

“I find the 3D models on Google, transfer them to the software and print them out,” the child says, adding that it took him five days to learn how to use the printer.

Davit says he’s a beginner ‘businessman’ and that his clients are mainly his father’s and grandfather’s friends. He wants to open a Facebook page so that he can sell his mobile phone stands to others and invest funds in his business. He is certain that his business will grow since he makes things that people need.

https://news.am/eng/news/572540.html