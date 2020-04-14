44.9% of eligible citizens participate in voting in Artsakh by 17:00

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 44.9% of eligible citizens participated in the 2nd stage presidential elections in Artsakh by 17:00, April 14, ARMENPRESS reports Secretary of the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh Gyane Arushayan said.

She noted that 47 thousand and 50 people have voted.

Gayane Arushanyan said that the below-50% voter turnout will have no impact on the election and the candidate with most votes will become Artsakh’s President.

President of the Free Fatherland Party Arayik Harutyunyan and incumbent Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan are running for the presidency in the second round. They garnered 49,26% and 26,4% of votes respectively in the first round.

103,637 people are eligible to vote.

Mayilyan, however, has called on voters not to participate in the election due to the danger of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of the latest data, there are 6 cases of the infection in Artsakh. A state of emergency is enforced in the country.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

Armen Press