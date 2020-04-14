30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19

On April 12, a 30-year-old Armenian man died in Moscow, and one of his friends told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it is assumed that he was infected with COVID-19.

“He hadn’t gotten tested for COVID-19 before his death. He had a fever for three to four days, but after his death, his parents got tested and were tested positive for the virus. He probably also had the virus. This will be confirmed after the death certificate is issued,” the friend said and informed that the man was an Armenian citizen of the Russian Federation and had no chronic disease.

https://news.am/eng/news/572542.html