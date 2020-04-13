Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as a doctor, in tribute to healthcare workers

Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to look like a doctor on Easter Sunday, in a tribute to front-line healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic around the world, CNN reported.

The flags of several countries affected by the outbreak were also projected onto the monument, which towers over Rio de Janeiro, the source said.

It is noted that this is the second time the monument has been illuminated in response to the pandemic. Last month, a composite of various countries’ flags was displayed on the statue, recognizing nations that have reported cases of the virus.

Panorama.AM